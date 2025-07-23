通貨 / FTDR
FTDR: Frontdoor Inc
67.08 USD 0.54 (0.81%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FTDRの今日の為替レートは、0.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.37の安値と67.53の高値で取引されました。
Frontdoor Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
66.37 67.53
1年のレンジ
35.61 67.53
- 以前の終値
- 66.54
- 始値
- 66.75
- 買値
- 67.08
- 買値
- 67.38
- 安値
- 66.37
- 高値
- 67.53
- 出来高
- 791
- 1日の変化
- 0.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 75.01%
- 1年の変化
- 39.98%
