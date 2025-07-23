クォートセクション
通貨 / FTDR
FTDR: Frontdoor Inc

67.08 USD 0.54 (0.81%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FTDRの今日の為替レートは、0.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.37の安値と67.53の高値で取引されました。

Frontdoor Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
66.37 67.53
1年のレンジ
35.61 67.53
以前の終値
66.54
始値
66.75
買値
67.08
買値
67.38
安値
66.37
高値
67.53
出来高
791
1日の変化
0.81%
1ヶ月の変化
12.29%
6ヶ月の変化
75.01%
1年の変化
39.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K