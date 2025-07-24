Valute / FTDR
FTDR: Frontdoor Inc
66.88 USD 0.20 (0.30%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTDR ha avuto una variazione del -0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.20 e ad un massimo di 67.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Frontdoor Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTDR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.20 67.50
Intervallo Annuale
35.61 67.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.08
- Apertura
- 67.50
- Bid
- 66.88
- Ask
- 67.18
- Minimo
- 66.20
- Massimo
- 67.50
- Volume
- 1.544 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.57%
20 settembre, sabato