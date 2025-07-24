QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FTDR
FTDR: Frontdoor Inc

66.88 USD 0.20 (0.30%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTDR ha avuto una variazione del -0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.20 e ad un massimo di 67.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Frontdoor Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
66.20 67.50
Intervallo Annuale
35.61 67.53
Chiusura Precedente
67.08
Apertura
67.50
Bid
66.88
Ask
67.18
Minimo
66.20
Massimo
67.50
Volume
1.544 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.30%
Variazione Mensile
11.95%
Variazione Semestrale
74.48%
Variazione Annuale
39.57%
