货币 / FTDR
FTDR: Frontdoor Inc
66.70 USD 1.33 (2.03%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FTDR汇率已更改2.03%。当日，交易品种以低点65.31和高点67.00进行交易。
关注Frontdoor Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FTDR新闻
日范围
65.31 67.00
年范围
35.61 67.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 65.37
- 开盘价
- 65.85
- 卖价
- 66.70
- 买价
- 67.00
- 最低价
- 65.31
- 最高价
- 67.00
- 交易量
- 273
- 日变化
- 2.03%
- 月变化
- 11.65%
- 6个月变化
- 74.02%
- 年变化
- 39.19%
