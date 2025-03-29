通貨 / FMAO
FMAO: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc
26.52 USD 0.71 (2.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FMAOの今日の為替レートは、2.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.81の安値と26.86の高値で取引されました。
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
25.81 26.86
1年のレンジ
20.88 34.15
- 以前の終値
- 25.81
- 始値
- 25.81
- 買値
- 26.52
- 買値
- 26.82
- 安値
- 25.81
- 高値
- 26.86
- 出来高
- 72
- 1日の変化
- 2.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.52%
- 1年の変化
- -3.11%
