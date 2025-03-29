QuotazioniSezioni
FMAO: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc

26.09 USD 0.43 (1.62%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FMAO ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.40 e ad un massimo di 26.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.40 26.34
Intervallo Annuale
20.88 34.15
Chiusura Precedente
26.52
Apertura
26.34
Bid
26.09
Ask
26.39
Minimo
25.40
Massimo
26.34
Volume
70
Variazione giornaliera
-1.62%
Variazione Mensile
-0.15%
Variazione Semestrale
9.71%
Variazione Annuale
-4.68%
