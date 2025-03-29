Valute / FMAO
FMAO: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc
26.09 USD 0.43 (1.62%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FMAO ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.40 e ad un massimo di 26.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.40 26.34
Intervallo Annuale
20.88 34.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.52
- Apertura
- 26.34
- Bid
- 26.09
- Ask
- 26.39
- Minimo
- 25.40
- Massimo
- 26.34
- Volume
- 70
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.68%
21 settembre, domenica