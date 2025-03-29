Currencies / FMAO
FMAO: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc
25.40 USD 0.70 (2.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FMAO exchange rate has changed by -2.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.07 and at a high of 26.08.
Follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FMAO News
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- Farmers & Merchants Q2 2025 slides: Net interest income jumps 20%, loan growth steady
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th
- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- F&M Bank announces leadership transition as board chairman steps down
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Farmers & Merchants Q4 2024 slides: asset growth continues with strong deposit base
- F&M Bank appoints tech executive Ahmed Alomari to board of directors
- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp approves quarterly dividend of $0.22125
- Eric D. Faust elevated to Executive Vice President at F&M Bank
- Jo Ellen Hornish steps down from F&M Bank’s Board
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
Daily Range
25.07 26.08
Year Range
20.88 34.15
- Previous Close
- 26.10
- Open
- 26.08
- Bid
- 25.40
- Ask
- 25.70
- Low
- 25.07
- High
- 26.08
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- -2.68%
- Month Change
- -2.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.81%
- Year Change
- -7.20%
