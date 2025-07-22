通貨 / FE
FE: FirstEnergy Corp
43.43 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FEの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.05の安値と43.66の高値で取引されました。
FirstEnergy Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FE News
1日のレンジ
43.05 43.66
1年のレンジ
37.58 44.58
- 以前の終値
- 43.43
- 始値
- 43.25
- 買値
- 43.43
- 買値
- 43.73
- 安値
- 43.05
- 高値
- 43.66
- 出来高
- 2.790 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.58%
- 1年の変化
- -2.12%
