FE: FirstEnergy Corp
43.36 USD 0.25 (0.57%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FE exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.35 and at a high of 43.62.
Follow FirstEnergy Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FE News
- PPL Gains 10.9% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- FirstEnergy (FE) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- This Okta Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)
- Barclays upgrades FirstEnergy stock to Overweight on undervalued growth plan
- PPL vs. FirstEnergy: Which Utility Stock Powers Up Stronger Returns?
- Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CFIAX)
- Eversource Benefits From Grid Upgrades & Clean Energy Expansion
- Will PPL's Infrastructure Upgrades Boost Its Reliability & Earnings?
- FirstEnergy stock price target raised to $45 from $43 at Jefferies
- FirstEnergy stock price target raised to $45 from $43 at Mizuho
- Dominion Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Adds Customers
- Exelon's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag, Delivery Volume Up
- FirstEnergy Q2 2025 slides: core EPS up 19% YTD, reaffirms guidance
- FirstEnergy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, FirstEnergy (FE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- FirstEnergy (FE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Morning Bid: Get set for 3-day obstacle course
- Analysts Estimate Southern Co. (SO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- FirstEnergy declares quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share
- NextEra Energy's Q2 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate FirstEnergy (FE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- FirstEnergy to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- FirstEnergy appoints Christopher Lopez as VP of labor relations
- FirstEnergy stock price target raised to $43 from $42 at Jefferies
Daily Range
43.35 43.62
Year Range
37.58 44.58
- Previous Close
- 43.61
- Open
- 43.47
- Bid
- 43.36
- Ask
- 43.66
- Low
- 43.35
- High
- 43.62
- Volume
- 1.404 K
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- -0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.41%
- Year Change
- -2.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%