Valute / FE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FE: FirstEnergy Corp
43.22 USD 0.21 (0.48%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FE ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.12 e ad un massimo di 43.53.
Segui le dinamiche di FirstEnergy Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FE News
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- PPL Gains 10.9% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- FirstEnergy (FE) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- This Okta Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)
- Barclays upgrades FirstEnergy stock to Overweight on undervalued growth plan
- PPL vs. FirstEnergy: Which Utility Stock Powers Up Stronger Returns?
- Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CFIAX)
- Eversource Benefits From Grid Upgrades & Clean Energy Expansion
- Will PPL's Infrastructure Upgrades Boost Its Reliability & Earnings?
- FirstEnergy stock price target raised to $45 from $43 at Jefferies
- FirstEnergy stock price target raised to $45 from $43 at Mizuho
- Dominion Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Adds Customers
- Exelon's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag, Delivery Volume Up
- FirstEnergy Q2 2025 slides: core EPS up 19% YTD, reaffirms guidance
- FirstEnergy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, FirstEnergy (FE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- FirstEnergy (FE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Morning Bid: Get set for 3-day obstacle course
- Analysts Estimate Southern Co. (SO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- FirstEnergy declares quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share
- NextEra Energy's Q2 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate FirstEnergy (FE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- FirstEnergy to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- FirstEnergy appoints Christopher Lopez as VP of labor relations
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.12 43.53
Intervallo Annuale
37.58 44.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.43
- Apertura
- 43.44
- Bid
- 43.22
- Ask
- 43.52
- Minimo
- 43.12
- Massimo
- 43.53
- Volume
- 4.429 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.59%
20 settembre, sabato