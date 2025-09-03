通貨 / FCX
FCX: Freeport-McMoRan Inc
44.94 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FCXの今日の為替レートは、-0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.59の安値と45.43の高値で取引されました。
Freeport-McMoRan Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
44.59 45.43
1年のレンジ
27.66 51.45
- 以前の終値
- 45.11
- 始値
- 44.94
- 買値
- 44.94
- 買値
- 45.24
- 安値
- 44.59
- 高値
- 45.43
- 出来高
- 16.682 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.17%
- 1年の変化
- -11.10%
