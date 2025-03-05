通貨 / EXOD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EXOD: Exodus Movement Inc.
29.28 USD 0.98 (3.46%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EXODの今日の為替レートは、3.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.03の安値と29.66の高値で取引されました。
Exodus Movement Inc.ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXOD News
- Exodus Stock: SEC-Compliant Innovation Will Drive Growth (NYSE:EXOD)
- Wall Street Analysts See a 106.84% Upside in Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- OPEN's Profitability Milestone: A Turning Point for the iBuyer Model?
- OPEN Signals Sequential Revenue Drop in Q3: Can Long-Term Upside Hold?
- エクソダス・ムーブメント株、InvestingProの過大評価警告後に41%下落
- Exodus Movement shares drop 41% after InvestingPro’s overvalued warning
- Exodus Movement stock price target maintained at $58 by Benchmark
- Exodus Movement stock rating reiterated as Buy by BTIG despite mixed earnings
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Exodus Movement Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth slows amid strategic investments
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Strength Seen in Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB): Can Its 19.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Exodus Movement stock, citing potential regulatory boost
- Vertex (VERX) Moves 5.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Exodus Movement stock price target lowered to $50 at BTIG on softer volumes
- Exodus Movement: Strong Buy On Robust User Growth And Monetization Potential (NYSE:EXOD)
- Benchmark maintains $58 target on Exodus Movement stock
- Exodus Movement: Self-Custody Passkey Wallets Stand Out After Pullback
- Trump’s upcoming crypto summit is in focus. Here are catalysts that could refuel bitcoin’s rally.
1日のレンジ
28.03 29.66
1年のレンジ
22.08 117.40
- 以前の終値
- 28.30
- 始値
- 28.74
- 買値
- 29.28
- 買値
- 29.58
- 安値
- 28.03
- 高値
- 29.66
- 出来高
- 164
- 1日の変化
- 3.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -35.96%
- 1年の変化
- -28.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K