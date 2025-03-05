クォートセクション
通貨 / EXOD
EXOD: Exodus Movement Inc.

29.28 USD 0.98 (3.46%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EXODの今日の為替レートは、3.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.03の安値と29.66の高値で取引されました。

Exodus Movement Inc.ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
28.03 29.66
1年のレンジ
22.08 117.40
以前の終値
28.30
始値
28.74
買値
29.28
買値
29.58
安値
28.03
高値
29.66
出来高
164
1日の変化
3.46%
1ヶ月の変化
18.30%
6ヶ月の変化
-35.96%
1年の変化
-28.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K