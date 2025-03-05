货币 / EXOD
EXOD: Exodus Movement Inc.
29.50 USD 2.03 (7.39%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EXOD汇率已更改7.39%。当日，交易品种以低点27.38和高点30.28进行交易。
关注Exodus Movement Inc.动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXOD新闻
- Wall Street Analysts See a 106.84% Upside in Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- OPEN's Profitability Milestone: A Turning Point for the iBuyer Model?
- OPEN Signals Sequential Revenue Drop in Q3: Can Long-Term Upside Hold?
- Exodus Movement shares drop 41% after InvestingPro’s overvalued warning
- Exodus Movement stock price target maintained at $58 by Benchmark
- Exodus Movement stock rating reiterated as Buy by BTIG despite mixed earnings
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Exodus Movement Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth slows amid strategic investments
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Strength Seen in Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB): Can Its 19.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Exodus Movement stock, citing potential regulatory boost
- Vertex (VERX) Moves 5.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Exodus Movement stock price target lowered to $50 at BTIG on softer volumes
- Exodus Movement: Strong Buy On Robust User Growth And Monetization Potential (NYSE:EXOD)
- Benchmark maintains $58 target on Exodus Movement stock
- Exodus Movement: Self-Custody Passkey Wallets Stand Out After Pullback
- Trump’s upcoming crypto summit is in focus. Here are catalysts that could refuel bitcoin’s rally.
日范围
27.38 30.28
年范围
22.08 117.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.47
- 开盘价
- 28.38
- 卖价
- 29.50
- 买价
- 29.80
- 最低价
- 27.38
- 最高价
- 30.28
- 交易量
- 176
- 日变化
- 7.39%
- 月变化
- 19.19%
- 6个月变化
- -35.48%
- 年变化
- -27.55%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值