시세섹션
통화 / EXOD
주식로 돌아가기

EXOD: Exodus Movement Inc.

29.44 USD 0.16 (0.55%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EXOD 환율이 오늘 0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.76이고 고가는 29.90이었습니다.

Exodus Movement Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EXOD News

일일 변동 비율
28.76 29.90
년간 변동
22.08 117.40
이전 종가
29.28
시가
29.66
Bid
29.44
Ask
29.74
저가
28.76
고가
29.90
볼륨
192
일일 변동
0.55%
월 변동
18.95%
6개월 변동
-35.61%
년간 변동율
-27.70%
20 9월, 토요일