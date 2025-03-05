Currencies / EXOD
EXOD: Exodus Movement Inc.
29.50 USD 2.03 (7.39%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EXOD exchange rate has changed by 7.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.38 and at a high of 30.28.
Follow Exodus Movement Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EXOD News
- Wall Street Analysts See a 106.84% Upside in Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- OPEN's Profitability Milestone: A Turning Point for the iBuyer Model?
- OPEN Signals Sequential Revenue Drop in Q3: Can Long-Term Upside Hold?
- Exodus Movement shares drop 41% after InvestingPro’s overvalued warning
- Exodus Movement stock price target maintained at $58 by Benchmark
- Exodus Movement stock rating reiterated as Buy by BTIG despite mixed earnings
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Exodus Movement Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth slows amid strategic investments
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Strength Seen in Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB): Can Its 19.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Exodus Movement stock, citing potential regulatory boost
- Vertex (VERX) Moves 5.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Exodus Movement stock price target lowered to $50 at BTIG on softer volumes
- Exodus Movement: Strong Buy On Robust User Growth And Monetization Potential (NYSE:EXOD)
- Benchmark maintains $58 target on Exodus Movement stock
- Exodus Movement: Self-Custody Passkey Wallets Stand Out After Pullback
- Trump’s upcoming crypto summit is in focus. Here are catalysts that could refuel bitcoin’s rally.
Daily Range
27.38 30.28
Year Range
22.08 117.40
- Previous Close
- 27.47
- Open
- 28.38
- Bid
- 29.50
- Ask
- 29.80
- Low
- 27.38
- High
- 30.28
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- 7.39%
- Month Change
- 19.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.48%
- Year Change
- -27.55%
