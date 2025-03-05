QuotesSections
EXOD: Exodus Movement Inc.

29.50 USD 2.03 (7.39%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EXOD exchange rate has changed by 7.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.38 and at a high of 30.28.

Follow Exodus Movement Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
27.38 30.28
Year Range
22.08 117.40
Previous Close
27.47
Open
28.38
Bid
29.50
Ask
29.80
Low
27.38
High
30.28
Volume
176
Daily Change
7.39%
Month Change
19.19%
6 Months Change
-35.48%
Year Change
-27.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%