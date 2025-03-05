QuotazioniSezioni
EXOD: Exodus Movement Inc.

29.44 USD 0.16 (0.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXOD ha avuto una variazione del 0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.76 e ad un massimo di 29.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Exodus Movement Inc.. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.76 29.90
Intervallo Annuale
22.08 117.40
Chiusura Precedente
29.28
Apertura
29.66
Bid
29.44
Ask
29.74
Minimo
28.76
Massimo
29.90
Volume
192
Variazione giornaliera
0.55%
Variazione Mensile
18.95%
Variazione Semestrale
-35.61%
Variazione Annuale
-27.70%
