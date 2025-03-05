Valute / EXOD
EXOD: Exodus Movement Inc.
29.44 USD 0.16 (0.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXOD ha avuto una variazione del 0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.76 e ad un massimo di 29.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Exodus Movement Inc.. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EXOD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.76 29.90
Intervallo Annuale
22.08 117.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.28
- Apertura
- 29.66
- Bid
- 29.44
- Ask
- 29.74
- Minimo
- 28.76
- Massimo
- 29.90
- Volume
- 192
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.70%
21 settembre, domenica