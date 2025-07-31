通貨 / EXC
EXC: Exelon Corporation
43.11 USD 0.12 (0.28%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EXCの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.58の安値と43.38の高値で取引されました。
Exelon Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EXC News
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- UBSがPG&E株の目標価格を山火事基金懸念で17ドルに引き下げ
- PG&E stock price target lowered to $17 by UBS on wildfire fund concerns
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- ComEd executive Melissa Washington joins RE+ Events board
- Marjorie Taylor Greene from GA14 makes significant purchases in Alphabet, Exelon, and FedEx
- How Is PPL Empowering Customers Through Energy Efficiency?
- Why Exelon (EXC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- How Is PPL Using Digital Transformation to Improve Efficiency?
- How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Exelon to Invest $38B in Infrastructure Amid Changing Usage Patterns
- Exelon (EXC) Could Be a Great Choice
- Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- Vistra Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Both Up Y/Y
- How Should Investors Approach PPL Stock After Q2 Earnings Miss?
- Centuri Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 7.7%, raises full-year guidance
- TELUS Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up on Solid Health Unit
- Exelon (EXC) Q2 EPS Beats by 5%
- Earnings call transcript: Exelon Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- Exelon Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EXC)
- Xcel Energy Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Sales Miss, Adds Customers
- Exelon's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag, Delivery Volume Up
1日のレンジ
42.58 43.38
1年のレンジ
35.94 48.13
- 以前の終値
- 43.23
- 始値
- 42.94
- 買値
- 43.11
- 買値
- 43.41
- 安値
- 42.58
- 高値
- 43.38
- 出来高
- 7.633 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.71%
- 1年の変化
- 6.23%
