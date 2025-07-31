Moedas / EXC
EXC: Exelon Corporation
43.23 USD 0.50 (1.17%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EXC para hoje mudou para 1.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.84 e o mais alto foi 43.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Exelon Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EXC Notícias
Faixa diária
42.84 43.33
Faixa anual
35.94 48.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.73
- Open
- 42.96
- Bid
- 43.23
- Ask
- 43.53
- Low
- 42.84
- High
- 43.33
- Volume
- 11.728 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.17%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.45%
- Mudança anual
- 6.53%
