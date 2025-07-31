货币 / EXC
EXC: Exelon Corporation
42.73 USD 0.70 (1.61%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EXC汇率已更改-1.61%。当日，交易品种以低点42.70和高点43.55进行交易。
关注Exelon Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
42.70 43.55
年范围
35.94 48.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 43.43
- 开盘价
- 43.38
- 卖价
- 42.73
- 买价
- 43.03
- 最低价
- 42.70
- 最高价
- 43.55
- 交易量
- 10.669 K
- 日变化
- -1.61%
- 月变化
- -1.75%
- 6个月变化
- -6.54%
- 年变化
- 5.30%
