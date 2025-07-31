Valute / EXC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EXC: Exelon Corporation
43.41 USD 0.30 (0.70%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXC ha avuto una variazione del 0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.82 e ad un massimo di 43.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Exelon Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXC News
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- UBS abbassa il target di prezzo delle azioni PG&E a $17 per preoccupazioni sul fondo incendi
- PG&E stock price target lowered to $17 by UBS on wildfire fund concerns
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- ComEd executive Melissa Washington joins RE+ Events board
- Marjorie Taylor Greene from GA14 makes significant purchases in Alphabet, Exelon, and FedEx
- How Is PPL Empowering Customers Through Energy Efficiency?
- Why Exelon (EXC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- How Is PPL Using Digital Transformation to Improve Efficiency?
- How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Exelon to Invest $38B in Infrastructure Amid Changing Usage Patterns
- Exelon (EXC) Could Be a Great Choice
- Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- Vistra Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Both Up Y/Y
- How Should Investors Approach PPL Stock After Q2 Earnings Miss?
- Centuri Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 7.7%, raises full-year guidance
- TELUS Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up on Solid Health Unit
- Exelon (EXC) Q2 EPS Beats by 5%
- Earnings call transcript: Exelon Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- Exelon Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EXC)
- Xcel Energy Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Sales Miss, Adds Customers
- Exelon's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag, Delivery Volume Up
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.82 43.56
Intervallo Annuale
35.94 48.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.11
- Apertura
- 43.20
- Bid
- 43.41
- Ask
- 43.71
- Minimo
- 42.82
- Massimo
- 43.56
- Volume
- 11.973 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.97%
20 settembre, sabato