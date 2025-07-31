QuotazioniSezioni
EXC: Exelon Corporation

43.41 USD 0.30 (0.70%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXC ha avuto una variazione del 0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.82 e ad un massimo di 43.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Exelon Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.82 43.56
Intervallo Annuale
35.94 48.13
Chiusura Precedente
43.11
Apertura
43.20
Bid
43.41
Ask
43.71
Minimo
42.82
Massimo
43.56
Volume
11.973 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.70%
Variazione Mensile
-0.18%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.05%
Variazione Annuale
6.97%
20 settembre, sabato