EVI: EVI Industries Inc

29.22 USD 2.09 (7.70%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EVIの今日の為替レートは、7.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.51の安値と29.22の高値で取引されました。

EVI Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.51 29.22
1年のレンジ
14.99 29.29
以前の終値
27.13
始値
27.51
買値
29.22
買値
29.52
安値
27.51
高値
29.22
出来高
9
1日の変化
7.70%
1ヶ月の変化
4.99%
6ヶ月の変化
71.78%
1年の変化
50.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K