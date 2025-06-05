通貨 / EVI
EVI: EVI Industries Inc
29.22 USD 2.09 (7.70%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EVIの今日の為替レートは、7.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.51の安値と29.22の高値で取引されました。
EVI Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVI News
- EVI Industries: Execution Needs To Catch Up With Price (NYSE:EVI)
- EVI's Q4 Earnings Flat Y/Y, Revenues Grow 22% YoY on Acquisition Gains
- DA Davidsonが強力な成長を背景にEVI Industries株価目標を33ドルに引き上げ
- EVI Industries stock price target raised to $33 by DA Davidson on strong growth
- DA DavidsonがEVI Industries株価目標を28ドルに維持
- EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- EVI Industries stock price target maintained at $28 by DA Davidson
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Chevron, Booking Holdings, EVI Industries and AMCON Distributing
- Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Chevron & Booking
- EVI Industries Climbs 64% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- DA Davidson initiates EVI Industries stock with buy rating
1日のレンジ
27.51 29.22
1年のレンジ
14.99 29.29
- 以前の終値
- 27.13
- 始値
- 27.51
- 買値
- 29.22
- 買値
- 29.52
- 安値
- 27.51
- 高値
- 29.22
- 出来高
- 9
- 1日の変化
- 7.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 71.78%
- 1年の変化
- 50.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K