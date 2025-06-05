Valute / EVI
EVI: EVI Industries Inc
31.29 USD 2.07 (7.08%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVI ha avuto una variazione del 7.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.40 e ad un massimo di 31.36.
Segui le dinamiche di EVI Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.40 31.36
Intervallo Annuale
14.99 31.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.22
- Apertura
- 29.67
- Bid
- 31.29
- Ask
- 31.59
- Minimo
- 29.40
- Massimo
- 31.36
- Volume
- 67
- Variazione giornaliera
- 7.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 61.37%
21 settembre, domenica