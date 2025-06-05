QuotazioniSezioni
EVI: EVI Industries Inc

31.29 USD 2.07 (7.08%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EVI ha avuto una variazione del 7.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.40 e ad un massimo di 31.36.

Segui le dinamiche di EVI Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.40 31.36
Intervallo Annuale
14.99 31.36
Chiusura Precedente
29.22
Apertura
29.67
Bid
31.29
Ask
31.59
Minimo
29.40
Massimo
31.36
Volume
67
Variazione giornaliera
7.08%
Variazione Mensile
12.43%
Variazione Semestrale
83.95%
Variazione Annuale
61.37%
