ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

60.33 USD 0.30 (0.49%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ELSの今日の為替レートは、-0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.94の安値と60.75の高値で取引されました。

Equity Lifestyle Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
59.94 60.75
1年のレンジ
58.15 73.67
以前の終値
60.63
始値
60.41
買値
60.33
買値
60.63
安値
59.94
高値
60.75
出来高
4.113 K
1日の変化
-0.49%
1ヶ月の変化
0.55%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.91%
1年の変化
-15.79%
