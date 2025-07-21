通貨 / ELS
ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc
60.33 USD 0.30 (0.49%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ELSの今日の為替レートは、-0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.94の安値と60.75の高値で取引されました。
Equity Lifestyle Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ELS News
1日のレンジ
59.94 60.75
1年のレンジ
58.15 73.67
- 以前の終値
- 60.63
- 始値
- 60.41
- 買値
- 60.33
- 買値
- 60.63
- 安値
- 59.94
- 高値
- 60.75
- 出来高
- 4.113 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.91%
- 1年の変化
- -15.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K