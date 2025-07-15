Currencies / ELS
ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc
60.36 USD 0.43 (0.71%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELS exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.30 and at a high of 61.03.
Follow Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ELS News
Daily Range
60.30 61.03
Year Range
58.15 73.67
- Previous Close
- 60.79
- Open
- 60.90
- Bid
- 60.36
- Ask
- 60.66
- Low
- 60.30
- High
- 61.03
- Volume
- 1.701 K
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.87%
- Year Change
- -15.75%
