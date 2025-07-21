QuotazioniSezioni
ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

60.54 USD 0.21 (0.35%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ELS ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.08 e ad un massimo di 60.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.08 60.94
Intervallo Annuale
58.15 73.67
Chiusura Precedente
60.33
Apertura
60.08
Bid
60.54
Ask
60.84
Minimo
60.08
Massimo
60.94
Volume
3.791 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.35%
Variazione Mensile
0.90%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.60%
Variazione Annuale
-15.49%
