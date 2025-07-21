Valute / ELS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc
60.54 USD 0.21 (0.35%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ELS ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.08 e ad un massimo di 60.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELS News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Growth Ahead For UMH And Flagship In Manufactured Housing (MHCUF)
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real
- Equity LifeStyle at BofA Conference: Resilient MH Sector Insights
- My #1 Place To Buy Undervalued Income - And 3 Picks I'm Betting On Now
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- 2 ‘Wide Moat’ REITs That Are Hard To Beat
- Equity LifeStyle Properties declares $0.515 quarterly dividend
- Barclays upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties stock rating to Overweight
- Equity Lifestyle Properties stock hits 52-week low at 58.86 USD
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Built To Last: My 16-Stock Dividend Pyramid Portfolio
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As Retail Investors Take Over The Market
- Equity Lifestyle: A Fantastic Real Estate Business At A Reasonable Price (NYSE:ELS)
- Equity LifeStyle Properties Q2 Review: Sluggish Growth But Stable Core Business (NYSE:ELS)
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Equity Lifestyle beats Q2 2025 forecasts with strong revenue
- Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Q2 revenue estimates, shares flat
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.08 60.94
Intervallo Annuale
58.15 73.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.33
- Apertura
- 60.08
- Bid
- 60.54
- Ask
- 60.84
- Minimo
- 60.08
- Massimo
- 60.94
- Volume
- 3.791 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.49%
20 settembre, sabato