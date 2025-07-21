통화 / ELS
ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc
60.54 USD 0.21 (0.35%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ELS 환율이 오늘 0.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 60.08이고 고가는 60.94이었습니다.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
60.08 60.94
년간 변동
58.15 73.67
- 이전 종가
- 60.33
- 시가
- 60.08
- Bid
- 60.54
- Ask
- 60.84
- 저가
- 60.08
- 고가
- 60.94
- 볼륨
- 3.791 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.35%
- 월 변동
- 0.90%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.60%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.49%
