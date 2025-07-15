货币 / ELS
ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc
60.82 USD 0.03 (0.05%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ELS汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点60.23和高点61.03进行交易。
关注Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELS新闻
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real
- Equity LifeStyle at BofA Conference: Resilient MH Sector Insights
- My #1 Place To Buy Undervalued Income - And 3 Picks I'm Betting On Now
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- 2 ‘Wide Moat’ REITs That Are Hard To Beat
- Equity LifeStyle Properties declares $0.515 quarterly dividend
- Barclays upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties stock rating to Overweight
- Equity Lifestyle Properties stock hits 52-week low at 58.86 USD
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Built To Last: My 16-Stock Dividend Pyramid Portfolio
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As Retail Investors Take Over The Market
- Equity Lifestyle: A Fantastic Real Estate Business At A Reasonable Price (NYSE:ELS)
- Equity LifeStyle Properties Q2 Review: Sluggish Growth But Stable Core Business (NYSE:ELS)
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Equity Lifestyle beats Q2 2025 forecasts with strong revenue
- Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Q2 revenue estimates, shares flat
- Equity Lifestyle earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties stock with Equalweight rating
日范围
60.23 61.03
年范围
58.15 73.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 60.79
- 开盘价
- 60.90
- 卖价
- 60.82
- 买价
- 61.12
- 最低价
- 60.23
- 最高价
- 61.03
- 交易量
- 4.107 K
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- 1.37%
- 6个月变化
- -9.18%
- 年变化
- -15.10%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值