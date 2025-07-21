KurseKategorien
Währungen / ELS
Zurück zum Aktien

ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

60.33 USD 0.30 (0.49%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ELS hat sich für heute um -0.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.94 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.75 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ELS News

Tagesspanne
59.94 60.75
Jahresspanne
58.15 73.67
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
60.63
Eröffnung
60.41
Bid
60.33
Ask
60.63
Tief
59.94
Hoch
60.75
Volumen
4.113 K
Tagesänderung
-0.49%
Monatsänderung
0.55%
6-Monatsänderung
-9.91%
Jahresänderung
-15.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K