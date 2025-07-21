Währungen / ELS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ELS: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc
60.33 USD 0.30 (0.49%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ELS hat sich für heute um -0.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.94 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.75 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELS News
- Growth Ahead For UMH And Flagship In Manufactured Housing (MHCUF)
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real
- Equity LifeStyle at BofA Conference: Resilient MH Sector Insights
- My #1 Place To Buy Undervalued Income - And 3 Picks I'm Betting On Now
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- 2 ‘Wide Moat’ REITs That Are Hard To Beat
- Equity LifeStyle Properties declares $0.515 quarterly dividend
- Barclays upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties stock rating to Overweight
- Equity Lifestyle Properties stock hits 52-week low at 58.86 USD
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Built To Last: My 16-Stock Dividend Pyramid Portfolio
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As Retail Investors Take Over The Market
- Equity Lifestyle: A Fantastic Real Estate Business At A Reasonable Price (NYSE:ELS)
- Equity LifeStyle Properties Q2 Review: Sluggish Growth But Stable Core Business (NYSE:ELS)
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Equity Lifestyle beats Q2 2025 forecasts with strong revenue
- Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Q2 revenue estimates, shares flat
- Equity Lifestyle earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
Tagesspanne
59.94 60.75
Jahresspanne
58.15 73.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 60.63
- Eröffnung
- 60.41
- Bid
- 60.33
- Ask
- 60.63
- Tief
- 59.94
- Hoch
- 60.75
- Volumen
- 4.113 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.49%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.91%
- Jahresänderung
- -15.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K