クォートセクション
通貨 / DTST
株に戻る

DTST: Data Storage Corporation

4.56 USD 0.07 (1.51%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DTSTの今日の為替レートは、-1.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.49の安値と4.70の高値で取引されました。

Data Storage Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DTST News

1日のレンジ
4.49 4.70
1年のレンジ
2.93 5.43
以前の終値
4.63
始値
4.59
買値
4.56
買値
4.86
安値
4.49
高値
4.70
出来高
219
1日の変化
-1.51%
1ヶ月の変化
0.22%
6ヶ月の変化
23.91%
1年の変化
20.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K