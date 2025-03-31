Currencies / DTST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DTST: Data Storage Corporation
4.74 USD 0.07 (1.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DTST exchange rate has changed by 1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.55 and at a high of 4.80.
Follow Data Storage Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTST News
- Piluso, Data Storage Corp chairman, sells $12k in shares
- Data Storage Corp completes $40 million sale of CloudFirst business
- Data Storage Corp announces supplemental disclosures for proposed divestiture
- Hidden Gems: Undervalued Tech Companies Surging In Value Rankings This Week - Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST), Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX)
- Data Storage Plans Major Asset Sale
- Earnings call transcript: Data Storage Corp Q2 2025 sees wider loss, stock drops
- Data Storage earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Data Storage Reports 5% Q2 Growth
- Data Storage stock soars after asset sale agreement with Performive
- Data Storage Corp Stock Skyrockets 46% After Hours Amid CloudFirst Deal Buzz - Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)
- Data Storage to sell CloudFirst subsidiary, plans share buyback
- Earnings call transcript: Data Storage Corp reports Q1 2025 revenue dip, stock slides
- Data Storage earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- DTST Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
4.55 4.80
Year Range
2.93 5.43
- Previous Close
- 4.67
- Open
- 4.68
- Bid
- 4.74
- Ask
- 5.04
- Low
- 4.55
- High
- 4.80
- Volume
- 229
- Daily Change
- 1.50%
- Month Change
- 4.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.80%
- Year Change
- 25.40%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev