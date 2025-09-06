クォートセクション
通貨 / DHI
DHI: D.R. Horton Inc

169.59 USD 0.33 (0.19%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DHIの今日の為替レートは、-0.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり167.00の安値と170.65の高値で取引されました。

D.R. Horton Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
167.00 170.65
1年のレンジ
110.44 195.50
以前の終値
169.92
始値
169.05
買値
169.59
買値
169.89
安値
167.00
高値
170.65
出来高
6.097 K
1日の変化
-0.19%
1ヶ月の変化
1.54%
6ヶ月の変化
33.15%
1年の変化
-11.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K