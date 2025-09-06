通貨 / DHI
DHI: D.R. Horton Inc
169.59 USD 0.33 (0.19%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DHIの今日の為替レートは、-0.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり167.00の安値と170.65の高値で取引されました。
D.R. Horton Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
167.00 170.65
1年のレンジ
110.44 195.50
- 以前の終値
- 169.92
- 始値
- 169.05
- 買値
- 169.59
- 買値
- 169.89
- 安値
- 167.00
- 高値
- 170.65
- 出来高
- 6.097 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.15%
- 1年の変化
- -11.66%
