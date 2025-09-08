QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DHI
Tornare a Azioni

DHI: D.R. Horton Inc

168.30 USD 1.29 (0.76%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DHI ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 164.76 e ad un massimo di 170.02.

Segui le dinamiche di D.R. Horton Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DHI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
164.76 170.02
Intervallo Annuale
110.44 195.50
Chiusura Precedente
169.59
Apertura
166.65
Bid
168.30
Ask
168.60
Minimo
164.76
Massimo
170.02
Volume
10.436 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
0.77%
Variazione Semestrale
32.13%
Variazione Annuale
-12.33%
20 settembre, sabato