CX: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR

9.31 USD 0.14 (1.48%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CXの今日の為替レートは、-1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.28の安値と9.49の高値で取引されました。

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADRダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.28 9.49
1年のレンジ
4.89 9.61
以前の終値
9.45
始値
9.49
買値
9.31
買値
9.61
安値
9.28
高値
9.49
出来高
7.005 K
1日の変化
-1.48%
1ヶ月の変化
4.02%
6ヶ月の変化
64.78%
1年の変化
52.37%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連銀製造業景況指数（Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index）
実際
23.2
期待
3.7
-0.3
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連邦準備制度雇用
実際
5.6
期待
7.6
5.9
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
231 K
期待
282 K
264 K
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
1.920 M
期待
1.935 M
1.927 M
14:00
USD
景気先行指数前月比
実際
-0.5%
期待
-0.2%
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年TIPS入札
実際
1.734%
期待
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC純長期取引
実際
$​49.2 B
期待
$​123.1 B
$​151.0 B