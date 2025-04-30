通貨 / CX
CX: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR
9.31 USD 0.14 (1.48%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CXの今日の為替レートは、-1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.28の安値と9.49の高値で取引されました。
Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADRダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CX News
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at 9.54 USD
- Cemex announces second dividend installment for holders of CPOs and ADSs
- S&P upgrades Cemex national credit rating to mxAAA, outlook stable
- BofA Securities raises CEMEX stock price target to $10 on cost savings
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $9.19 amid strong annual growth
- Scotiabank raises Cemex stock price target to $10.90 on lower rates
- Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Cemex (NYSE:CX), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- JPMorgan sees 15% average upside for U.S. construction materials stocks
- JPMorgan upgrades Cemex stock rating to Overweight on cost-saving program
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $8.84
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at 8.79 USD
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $8.48
- Solid Margins, Bold Moves: Cemex Stock Is Playing The Long Game (NYSE:CX)
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CX)
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Martin Marietta Materials: Still A Hold, Despite Volatility (NYSE:MLM)
- Mexico’s Cemex posts double-digit profit rise as restructuring kicks in
- BofA Securities raises Cemex stock price target to $8.00 on lower cost of capital
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $7.50
- CombinedX Q2 2025 slides: organic growth declines despite Align acquisition
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $7.34
- Cemex closes $1 billion subordinated notes offering
- cemex announces dividend payments totaling $130 million
- Cemex Stock (CX) Pops on Q1 Profits Surge - TipRanks.com
1日のレンジ
9.28 9.49
1年のレンジ
4.89 9.61
- 以前の終値
- 9.45
- 始値
- 9.49
- 買値
- 9.31
- 買値
- 9.61
- 安値
- 9.28
- 高値
- 9.49
- 出来高
- 7.005 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 64.78%
- 1年の変化
- 52.37%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B