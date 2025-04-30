QuotazioniSezioni
CX: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR

9.06 USD 0.25 (2.69%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CX ha avuto una variazione del -2.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.03 e ad un massimo di 9.36.

Segui le dinamiche di Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.03 9.36
Intervallo Annuale
4.89 9.61
Chiusura Precedente
9.31
Apertura
9.35
Bid
9.06
Ask
9.36
Minimo
9.03
Massimo
9.36
Volume
10.407 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.69%
Variazione Mensile
1.23%
Variazione Semestrale
60.35%
Variazione Annuale
48.28%
