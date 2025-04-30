Valute / CX
CX: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR
9.06 USD 0.25 (2.69%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CX ha avuto una variazione del -2.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.03 e ad un massimo di 9.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CX News
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at 9.54 USD
- Cemex announces second dividend installment for holders of CPOs and ADSs
- S&P upgrades Cemex national credit rating to mxAAA, outlook stable
- BofA Securities raises CEMEX stock price target to $10 on cost savings
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $9.19 amid strong annual growth
- Scotiabank raises Cemex stock price target to $10.90 on lower rates
- Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Cemex (NYSE:CX), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- JPMorgan sees 15% average upside for U.S. construction materials stocks
- JPMorgan upgrades Cemex stock rating to Overweight on cost-saving program
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $8.84
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at 8.79 USD
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $8.48
- Solid Margins, Bold Moves: Cemex Stock Is Playing The Long Game (NYSE:CX)
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CX)
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Martin Marietta Materials: Still A Hold, Despite Volatility (NYSE:MLM)
- Mexico’s Cemex posts double-digit profit rise as restructuring kicks in
- BofA Securities raises Cemex stock price target to $8.00 on lower cost of capital
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $7.50
- CombinedX Q2 2025 slides: organic growth declines despite Align acquisition
- Cemex stock hits 52-week high at $7.34
- Cemex closes $1 billion subordinated notes offering
- cemex announces dividend payments totaling $130 million
- Cemex Stock (CX) Pops on Q1 Profits Surge - TipRanks.com
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.03 9.36
Intervallo Annuale
4.89 9.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.31
- Apertura
- 9.35
- Bid
- 9.06
- Ask
- 9.36
- Minimo
- 9.03
- Massimo
- 9.36
- Volume
- 10.407 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 60.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 48.28%
