通貨 / CVCO
CVCO: Cavco Industries Inc

563.62 USD 12.90 (2.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CVCOの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり548.65の安値と564.82の高値で取引されました。

Cavco Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
548.65 564.82
1年のレンジ
393.53 574.19
以前の終値
550.72
始値
553.63
買値
563.62
買値
563.92
安値
548.65
高値
564.82
出来高
240
1日の変化
2.34%
1ヶ月の変化
7.54%
6ヶ月の変化
9.44%
1年の変化
30.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K