CVCO: Cavco Industries Inc
563.62 USD 12.90 (2.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CVCOの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり548.65の安値と564.82の高値で取引されました。
Cavco Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
548.65 564.82
1年のレンジ
393.53 574.19
- 以前の終値
- 550.72
- 始値
- 553.63
- 買値
- 563.62
- 買値
- 563.92
- 安値
- 548.65
- 高値
- 564.82
- 出来高
- 240
- 1日の変化
- 2.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.44%
- 1年の変化
- 30.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K