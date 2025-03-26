货币 / CVCO
CVCO: Cavco Industries Inc
559.91 USD 14.55 (2.67%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CVCO汇率已更改2.67%。当日，交易品种以低点541.88和高点564.35进行交易。
关注Cavco Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CVCO新闻
日范围
541.88 564.35
年范围
393.53 568.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 545.36
- 开盘价
- 547.27
- 卖价
- 559.91
- 买价
- 560.21
- 最低价
- 541.88
- 最高价
- 564.35
- 交易量
- 488
- 日变化
- 2.67%
- 月变化
- 6.83%
- 6个月变化
- 8.72%
- 年变化
- 29.93%
