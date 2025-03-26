QuotesSections
Currencies / CVCO
Back to US Stock Market

CVCO: Cavco Industries Inc

558.07 USD 12.71 (2.33%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CVCO exchange rate has changed by 2.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 541.88 and at a high of 558.13.

Follow Cavco Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CVCO News

Daily Range
541.88 558.13
Year Range
393.53 568.97
Previous Close
545.36
Open
547.27
Bid
558.07
Ask
558.37
Low
541.88
High
558.13
Volume
320
Daily Change
2.33%
Month Change
6.48%
6 Months Change
8.36%
Year Change
29.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%