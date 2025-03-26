Currencies / CVCO
CVCO: Cavco Industries Inc
558.07 USD 12.71 (2.33%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVCO exchange rate has changed by 2.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 541.88 and at a high of 558.13.
Follow Cavco Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
541.88 558.13
Year Range
393.53 568.97
- Previous Close
- 545.36
- Open
- 547.27
- Bid
- 558.07
- Ask
- 558.37
- Low
- 541.88
- High
- 558.13
- Volume
- 320
- Daily Change
- 2.33%
- Month Change
- 6.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.36%
- Year Change
- 29.51%
