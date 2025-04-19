Valute / CVCO
CVCO: Cavco Industries Inc
556.53 USD 7.09 (1.26%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CVCO ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 548.02 e ad un massimo di 562.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Cavco Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CVCO News
- Il titolo di Cavco Industries raggiunge il massimo storico a 574,2 USD
- Cavco Industries stock hits all-time high at 574.2 USD
- Thor Industries (THO) Moves 3.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Cavco Industries stock hits all-time high at 550.0 USD
- Paul Bigbee, Cavco Industries CAO, sells $159k in stock
- Cavco Industries: Building A Great Track Record (NASDAQ:CVCO)
- SKYX Reports Record Q2 Revenues, Propels Market Reach in U.S. and Canada
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cavco Industries beats Q1 2026 forecasts with strong EPS
- Cavco (CVCO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Cavco Industries Stock We Don't?
- Cavco to acquire American Homestar for $190 million in cash
- AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Cavco Industries: Resilient Performance Amid Market Headwinds (NASDAQ:CVCO)
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter - Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX)
- 5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cavco Industries Q4 2025 reports mixed results
- Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
- Cavco earnings missed by $0.49, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cavco Industries Q4 earnings miss estimates, revenue up 21% YoY
- Intuit, Autodesk, Workday, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast
- Cavco Industries Stock: Affordability Remains A Clear Competitive Edge (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Intervallo Giornaliero
548.02 562.23
Intervallo Annuale
393.53 574.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 563.62
- Apertura
- 560.90
- Bid
- 556.53
- Ask
- 556.83
- Minimo
- 548.02
- Massimo
- 562.23
- Volume
- 448
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.15%
