通貨 / CLDX
CLDX: Celldex Therapeutics Inc
25.92 USD 1.46 (5.97%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLDXの今日の為替レートは、5.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.82の安値と26.33の高値で取引されました。
Celldex Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CLDX News
- セルデックス、IgEレベルに関わらずじんましん薬の高い有効性を報告
- Celldex reports strong efficacy for urticaria drug regardless of IgE levels
- InvestingProのモデルが示したCelldexの過大評価、43%の株価下落の前兆
- How InvestingPro spotted Celldex’s overvaluation before 43% decline
- Celldex: Despite Dropping Eosinophilic Esophagitis Program, Barzolvolimab On Track (CLDX)
- Why Is Celldex Therapeutics Stock Falling Today - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)
- La-Z-Boy Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins James Hardie Industries, Alcon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Celldex stock despite EoE setback
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- Celldex stock price target lowered to $62 at Canaccord on EoE program halt
- Celldex stock price target lowered to $42 by H.C. Wainwright
- Celldex stock falls as Wells Fargo cuts price target on EOE trial failure
- Celldex’s mast cell therapy fails to improve eosinophilic esophagitis
- Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Celldex Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Jasper Therapeutics stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP despite setback
- Celldex stock price target maintained at $50 by H.C. Wainwright
- Celldex Presents Data Demonstrating Profound Long Term Improvement in Angioedema in Barzolvolimab Phase 2 Study in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at EAACI 2025
- Crude Oil Rises 6%; US Consumer Sentiment Surges In June - Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS), Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)
- Celldex shares jump on impressive skin disorder drug data
- Visa, Mastercard lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
1日のレンジ
24.82 26.33
1年のレンジ
14.40 34.51
- 以前の終値
- 24.46
- 始値
- 24.85
- 買値
- 25.92
- 買値
- 26.22
- 安値
- 24.82
- 高値
- 26.33
- 出来高
- 3.206 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 44.00%
- 1年の変化
- -23.49%
