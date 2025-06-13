クォートセクション
通貨 / CLDX
CLDX: Celldex Therapeutics Inc

25.92 USD 1.46 (5.97%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CLDXの今日の為替レートは、5.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.82の安値と26.33の高値で取引されました。

Celldex Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.82 26.33
1年のレンジ
14.40 34.51
以前の終値
24.46
始値
24.85
買値
25.92
買値
26.22
安値
24.82
高値
26.33
出来高
3.206 K
1日の変化
5.97%
1ヶ月の変化
18.46%
6ヶ月の変化
44.00%
1年の変化
-23.49%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K