QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CLDX
Tornare a Azioni

CLDX: Celldex Therapeutics Inc

24.61 USD 1.31 (5.05%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLDX ha avuto una variazione del -5.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.53 e ad un massimo di 25.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLDX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.53 25.84
Intervallo Annuale
14.40 34.51
Chiusura Precedente
25.92
Apertura
25.84
Bid
24.61
Ask
24.91
Minimo
24.53
Massimo
25.84
Volume
3.265 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.05%
Variazione Mensile
12.48%
Variazione Semestrale
36.72%
Variazione Annuale
-27.36%
20 settembre, sabato