Valute / CLDX
CLDX: Celldex Therapeutics Inc
24.61 USD 1.31 (5.05%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLDX ha avuto una variazione del -5.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.53 e ad un massimo di 25.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CLDX News
- Celldex riporta forte efficacia del farmaco per l’orticaria indipendentemente dai livelli di IgE
- Come InvestingPro ha individuato la sopravvalutazione di Celldex prima del calo del 43%
- Celldex: Despite Dropping Eosinophilic Esophagitis Program, Barzolvolimab On Track (CLDX)
- Why Is Celldex Therapeutics Stock Falling Today - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)
- La-Z-Boy Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins James Hardie Industries, Alcon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Celldex stock despite EoE setback
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- Celldex stock price target lowered to $62 at Canaccord on EoE program halt
- Celldex stock price target lowered to $42 by H.C. Wainwright
- Celldex stock falls as Wells Fargo cuts price target on EOE trial failure
- Celldex’s mast cell therapy fails to improve eosinophilic esophagitis
- Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Celldex Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Jasper Therapeutics stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP despite setback
- Celldex stock price target maintained at $50 by H.C. Wainwright
- Celldex Presents Data Demonstrating Profound Long Term Improvement in Angioedema in Barzolvolimab Phase 2 Study in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at EAACI 2025
- Crude Oil Rises 6%; US Consumer Sentiment Surges In June - Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS), Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)
- Celldex shares jump on impressive skin disorder drug data
- Visa, Mastercard lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.53 25.84
Intervallo Annuale
14.40 34.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.92
- Apertura
- 25.84
- Bid
- 24.61
- Ask
- 24.91
- Minimo
- 24.53
- Massimo
- 25.84
- Volume
- 3.265 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.36%
20 settembre, sabato