Currencies / CLDX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLDX: Celldex Therapeutics Inc
24.57 USD 0.07 (0.29%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLDX exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.42 and at a high of 25.02.
Follow Celldex Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLDX News
- How InvestingPro spotted Celldex’s overvaluation before 43% decline
- Celldex: Despite Dropping Eosinophilic Esophagitis Program, Barzolvolimab On Track (CLDX)
- Why Is Celldex Therapeutics Stock Falling Today - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)
- La-Z-Boy Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins James Hardie Industries, Alcon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Celldex stock despite EoE setback
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- Celldex stock price target lowered to $62 at Canaccord on EoE program halt
- Celldex stock price target lowered to $42 by H.C. Wainwright
- Celldex stock falls as Wells Fargo cuts price target on EOE trial failure
- Celldex’s mast cell therapy fails to improve eosinophilic esophagitis
- Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Celldex Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Jasper Therapeutics stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP despite setback
- Celldex stock price target maintained at $50 by H.C. Wainwright
- Celldex Presents Data Demonstrating Profound Long Term Improvement in Angioedema in Barzolvolimab Phase 2 Study in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at EAACI 2025
- Crude Oil Rises 6%; US Consumer Sentiment Surges In June - Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS), Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)
- Celldex shares jump on impressive skin disorder drug data
- Visa, Mastercard lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Celldex stock maintains Overweight rating on promising CSU therapy results
- Celldex Presents Unprecedented 76 Week Results from Barzolvolimab Phase 2 Study in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at EAACI Congress 2025
- Celldex stock rating reiterated at Buy by Canaccord ahead of data release
Daily Range
24.42 25.02
Year Range
14.40 34.51
- Previous Close
- 24.50
- Open
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.57
- Ask
- 24.87
- Low
- 24.42
- High
- 25.02
- Volume
- 1.562 K
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 12.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.50%
- Year Change
- -27.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%