통화 / CLDX
CLDX: Celldex Therapeutics Inc
24.61 USD 1.31 (5.05%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CLDX 환율이 오늘 -5.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.53이고 고가는 25.84이었습니다.
Celldex Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CLDX News
- 바졸볼리맙, IgE 수치 관계없이 두드러기 효능 입증
- Celldex reports strong efficacy for urticaria drug regardless of IgE levels
- Investing.com — Celldex 주가 43% 하락 전 InvestingPro 포착
- How InvestingPro spotted Celldex’s overvaluation before 43% decline
- Celldex: Despite Dropping Eosinophilic Esophagitis Program, Barzolvolimab On Track (CLDX)
- Why Is Celldex Therapeutics Stock Falling Today - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)
- La-Z-Boy Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins James Hardie Industries, Alcon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Celldex stock despite EoE setback
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- Celldex stock price target lowered to $62 at Canaccord on EoE program halt
- Celldex stock price target lowered to $42 by H.C. Wainwright
- Celldex stock falls as Wells Fargo cuts price target on EOE trial failure
- Celldex’s mast cell therapy fails to improve eosinophilic esophagitis
- Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Celldex Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Jasper Therapeutics stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP despite setback
- Celldex stock price target maintained at $50 by H.C. Wainwright
- Celldex Presents Data Demonstrating Profound Long Term Improvement in Angioedema in Barzolvolimab Phase 2 Study in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at EAACI 2025
- Crude Oil Rises 6%; US Consumer Sentiment Surges In June - Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS), Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)
- Celldex shares jump on impressive skin disorder drug data
- Visa, Mastercard lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
일일 변동 비율
24.53 25.84
년간 변동
14.40 34.51
- 이전 종가
- 25.92
- 시가
- 25.84
- Bid
- 24.61
- Ask
- 24.91
- 저가
- 24.53
- 고가
- 25.84
- 볼륨
- 3.265 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.05%
- 월 변동
- 12.48%
- 6개월 변동
- 36.72%
- 년간 변동율
- -27.36%
20 9월, 토요일