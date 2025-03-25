クォートセクション
通貨 / CET
CET: Central Securities Corporation

51.09 USD 0.42 (0.83%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CETの今日の為替レートは、0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.56の安値と51.25の高値で取引されました。

Central Securities Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
50.56 51.25
1年のレンジ
40.26 51.25
以前の終値
50.67
始値
50.56
買値
51.09
買値
51.39
安値
50.56
高値
51.25
出来高
84
1日の変化
0.83%
1ヶ月の変化
2.63%
6ヶ月の変化
13.99%
1年の変化
12.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K