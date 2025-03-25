QuotesSections
Currencies / CET
Back to US Stock Market

CET: Central Securities Corporation

50.78 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CET exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.43 and at a high of 50.96.

Follow Central Securities Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CET News

Daily Range
50.43 50.96
Year Range
40.26 51.16
Previous Close
50.76
Open
50.85
Bid
50.78
Ask
51.08
Low
50.43
High
50.96
Volume
32
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
2.01%
6 Months Change
13.30%
Year Change
11.38%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev