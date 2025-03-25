통화 / CET
CET: Central Securities Corporation
51.10 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CET 환율이 오늘 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.80이고 고가는 51.24이었습니다.
Central Securities Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CET News
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Central Securities Corp stock hits all-time high at 51.16 USD
- Central Securities Corp stock hits all-time high at 50.6 USD
- Central Securities Corp stock hits all-time high at 50.36 USD
- CET: An Excellent Long-Term Investment To Buy On Dips (NYSE:CET)
- Central Securities Corp stock hits all-time high at 49.58 USD
- PDI's 13.8% Yield—Despite Coverage Shortfall, CEF Worth Considering
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- J.P. Morgan hires veteran dealmaker Diamandakis to deepen ties with financial sponsors
- 2 Picks For Monthly Distributions And Participating With Activists
- Central Securities announces upcoming dividend payment
- 5 Best CEFs This Month For Yields Up To 14% (May 2025) (May 2025)
- GAM: Tech Exposure Could Mean Short-Term Pain
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
일일 변동 비율
50.80 51.24
년간 변동
40.26 51.25
- 이전 종가
- 51.09
- 시가
- 50.81
- Bid
- 51.10
- Ask
- 51.40
- 저가
- 50.80
- 고가
- 51.24
- 볼륨
- 34
- 일일 변동
- 0.02%
- 월 변동
- 2.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.01%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.09%
20 9월, 토요일