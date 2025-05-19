通貨 / CCAP
CCAP: Crescent Capital BDC Inc
15.69 USD 0.18 (1.16%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CCAPの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.50の安値と15.74の高値で取引されました。
Crescent Capital BDC Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
15.50 15.74
1年のレンジ
13.54 20.19
- 以前の終値
- 15.51
- 始値
- 15.52
- 買値
- 15.69
- 買値
- 15.99
- 安値
- 15.50
- 高値
- 15.74
- 出来高
- 318
- 1日の変化
- 1.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.98%
- 1年の変化
- -15.19%
