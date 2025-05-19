Währungen / CCAP
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CCAP: Crescent Capital BDC Inc
15.69 USD 0.18 (1.16%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CCAP hat sich für heute um 1.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.74 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Crescent Capital BDC Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCAP News
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- Crescent Capital: Buy This 11% Yield Before The Market Rerates It (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Crescent Capital Stock?
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- Crescent Capital BDC: Best Deep Value Play In The BDC Sector (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Earnings call transcript: Crescent Capital BDC misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Crescent Capital CCAP Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Crescent Capital BDC earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Crescent Capital BDC Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential improvement amid yield pressure
- Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
- WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Discounts And 10%+ Yields: 2 BDCs To Buy Now
- Crescent Capital BDC: Unfairly Discounted With Income (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- My Income Portfolio—The Icing On The Cake
- 2 Deep Value BDCs: One Bargain, One Bust
- The Little Portfolio And The Good Certificate
- 2 BDCs With 20%+ Discounts, 1 To Buy And 1 To Avoid
- Warning To All BDC Investors
- Crescent Capital BDC: NAV Decline Continues Following Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Crescent Capital BDC: Latest Quarter A Clear Sign Of A Weakening Economy
- Crescent Capital BDC shareholders elect directors, ratify auditors
Tagesspanne
15.50 15.74
Jahresspanne
13.54 20.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 15.51
- Eröffnung
- 15.52
- Bid
- 15.69
- Ask
- 15.99
- Tief
- 15.50
- Hoch
- 15.74
- Volumen
- 318
- Tagesänderung
- 1.16%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.42%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.98%
- Jahresänderung
- -15.19%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K