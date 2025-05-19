QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CCAP
CCAP: Crescent Capital BDC Inc

15.73 USD 0.04 (0.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CCAP ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.54 e ad un massimo di 15.76.

Segui le dinamiche di Crescent Capital BDC Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.54 15.76
Intervallo Annuale
13.54 20.19
Chiusura Precedente
15.69
Apertura
15.73
Bid
15.73
Ask
16.03
Minimo
15.54
Massimo
15.76
Volume
309
Variazione giornaliera
0.25%
Variazione Mensile
1.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.74%
Variazione Annuale
-14.97%
