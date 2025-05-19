Valute / CCAP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CCAP: Crescent Capital BDC Inc
15.73 USD 0.04 (0.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CCAP ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.54 e ad un massimo di 15.76.
Segui le dinamiche di Crescent Capital BDC Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCAP News
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- Crescent Capital: Buy This 11% Yield Before The Market Rerates It (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Crescent Capital Stock?
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- Crescent Capital BDC: Best Deep Value Play In The BDC Sector (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Earnings call transcript: Crescent Capital BDC misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Crescent Capital CCAP Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Crescent Capital BDC earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Crescent Capital BDC Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential improvement amid yield pressure
- Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
- WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Discounts And 10%+ Yields: 2 BDCs To Buy Now
- Crescent Capital BDC: Unfairly Discounted With Income (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- My Income Portfolio—The Icing On The Cake
- 2 Deep Value BDCs: One Bargain, One Bust
- The Little Portfolio And The Good Certificate
- 2 BDCs With 20%+ Discounts, 1 To Buy And 1 To Avoid
- Warning To All BDC Investors
- Crescent Capital BDC: NAV Decline Continues Following Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- Crescent Capital BDC: Latest Quarter A Clear Sign Of A Weakening Economy
- Crescent Capital BDC shareholders elect directors, ratify auditors
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.54 15.76
Intervallo Annuale
13.54 20.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.69
- Apertura
- 15.73
- Bid
- 15.73
- Ask
- 16.03
- Minimo
- 15.54
- Massimo
- 15.76
- Volume
- 309
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.97%
20 settembre, sabato