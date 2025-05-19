통화 / CCAP
CCAP: Crescent Capital BDC Inc
15.73 USD 0.04 (0.25%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CCAP 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.54이고 고가는 15.76이었습니다.
Crescent Capital BDC Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
15.54 15.76
년간 변동
13.54 20.19
- 이전 종가
- 15.69
- 시가
- 15.73
- Bid
- 15.73
- Ask
- 16.03
- 저가
- 15.54
- 고가
- 15.76
- 볼륨
- 309
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- 1.68%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.74%
- 년간 변동율
- -14.97%
