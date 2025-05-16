クォートセクション
通貨 / CAAP
株に戻る

CAAP: Corporacion America Airports SA

18.82 USD 0.26 (1.36%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CAAPの今日の為替レートは、-1.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.73の安値と19.25の高値で取引されました。

Corporacion America Airports SAダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CAAP News

1日のレンジ
18.73 19.25
1年のレンジ
15.01 22.82
以前の終値
19.08
始値
19.25
買値
18.82
買値
19.12
安値
18.73
高値
19.25
出来高
306
1日の変化
-1.36%
1ヶ月の変化
-12.01%
6ヶ月の変化
2.84%
1年の変化
9.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K