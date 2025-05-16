通貨 / CAAP
CAAP: Corporacion America Airports SA
18.82 USD 0.26 (1.36%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CAAPの今日の為替レートは、-1.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.73の安値と19.25の高値で取引されました。
Corporacion America Airports SAダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CAAP News
- コーポラシオン・アメリカ・エアポーツ、旅客数が10.2%増加を報告
- Corporación América Airports reports 10.2% passenger traffic increase
- Palantir, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Caap stock hits all-time high at 22.32 USD
- Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Corporacion America Airports earnings missed by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- Corporación América Airports shares rise 5% as traffic growth drives revenue beat
- Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Remaining Bullish Despite Softer Traffic Growth
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Corporacion America Airports stock
- Corporacion America Airports: Soaring Traffic Makes This Dip Worth Buying (NYSE:CAAP)
- Corporación América Airports: When Real Value Is Trapped In Perceived Risk (NYSE:CAAP)
- CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. Reports May 2025 Passenger Traffic
- CAAP secures full control of Italian airport operator
- Corporación América Airports misses Q1 estimates, shares fall 6%
- CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Corporacion America Airports earnings missed by $0.23, revenue fell short of estimates
- BofA sets $24.70 target on CAAP stock with buy rating
- Intuit, Autodesk, Workday, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. Reports April 2025 Passenger Traffic
1日のレンジ
18.73 19.25
1年のレンジ
15.01 22.82
- 以前の終値
- 19.08
- 始値
- 19.25
- 買値
- 18.82
- 買値
- 19.12
- 安値
- 18.73
- 高値
- 19.25
- 出来高
- 306
- 1日の変化
- -1.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.84%
- 1年の変化
- 9.74%
