CAAP: Corporacion America Airports SA
18.27 USD 0.55 (2.92%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CAAP hat sich für heute um -2.92% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.17 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.88 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Corporacion America Airports SA-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
18.17 18.88
Jahresspanne
15.01 22.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 18.82
- Eröffnung
- 18.80
- Bid
- 18.27
- Ask
- 18.57
- Tief
- 18.17
- Hoch
- 18.88
- Volumen
- 864
- Tagesänderung
- -2.92%
- Monatsänderung
- -14.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.16%
- Jahresänderung
- 6.53%
